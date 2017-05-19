B-Roll Package containing Soldiers from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery located on Kadena Air Base conducting CBRN decontamination training with members of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 03:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528787
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-JX890-034
|Filename:
|DOD_104434999
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170518-F-JX890-034, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
