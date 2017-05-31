(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Assistant Adjutant General and State Command Sergeant Major visit NTC

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Spc. Dharron Collins 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Major General Michael Zerbonia and Command Sergeant Major Sean Carney visit their troops from Illinois at the National Training Center. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Dharron Collins, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 03:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528784
    VIRIN: 170531-A-HX543-510
    Filename: DOD_104434330
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Assistant Adjutant General and State Command Sergeant Major visit NTC, by SPC Dharron Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    FORT IRWIN
    NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER
    MISSISSIPPI
    Illinois
    SUPPORT
    national Guard
    MSARNG
    ATAG
    ILNG
    MSNG
    155 ABCT
    155NTC17

