Major General Michael Zerbonia and Command Sergeant Major Sean Carney visit their troops from Illinois at the National Training Center. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Dharron Collins, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)
|05.31.2017
|06.01.2017 03:09
|Package
|528784
|170531-A-HX543-510
|DOD_104434330
|00:01:01
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Illinois Assistant Adjutant General and State Command Sergeant Major visit NTC, by SPC Dharron Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
