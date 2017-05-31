Soldiers of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team evacuate local citizens to a safe zone during an exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. During the exercise the soldiers took indirect fire while defending a position held.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 03:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528780
|VIRIN:
|170531-Z-PZ163-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104433852
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EVACUATING Under Fire! (B-Roll), by SPC Don Kazery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT