Educator’s Workshop 2017 Albuquerque and Phoenix

The Marine Corps Educator Workshop provides the opportunity for teachers from high schools around the nation get a glimpse into the transformation of becoming a Marine. This program is designed to bridge the gap between students and the Marine Corps by providing educators with a better understanding of the opportunities it has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake/ Released)