The Marine Corps Educator Workshop provides the opportunity for teachers from high schools around the nation get a glimpse into the transformation of becoming a Marine. This program is designed to bridge the gap between students and the Marine Corps by providing educators with a better understanding of the opportunities it has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Educator’s Workshop 2017 Albuquerque and Phoenix, by Cpl Clarence Leake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
