(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Educator’s Workshop 2017 Albuquerque and Phoenix

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Cpl. Clarence Leake 

    8th Marine Corps District

    The Marine Corps Educator Workshop provides the opportunity for teachers from high schools around the nation get a glimpse into the transformation of becoming a Marine. This program is designed to bridge the gap between students and the Marine Corps by providing educators with a better understanding of the opportunities it has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 00:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528771
    VIRIN: 170531-M-NF116-001
    Filename: DOD_104432835
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educator’s Workshop 2017 Albuquerque and Phoenix, by Cpl Clarence Leake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    MCRD San Diego
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    8th Marine Corps District
    recruiting station Phoenix
    recruiting station Albuquerque
    Educator's WorkShop 2017
    teachers of Albuquerque and Phoenix.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT