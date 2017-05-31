video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528763" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 30 Marines from the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's Security and Emergency Services Battalion and Provost Marshal Office participated in the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of the Special Olympics. The unit received the torch from runners with the Oceanside Police Department at the Camp Pendleton Main Gate, Calif., May 31st, 2017. SES Bn. Marines then relayed the torch and ran it 17 miles to the Orange County Sheriff’s Police Department in San Clemente.