More than 30 Marines from the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's Security and Emergency Services Battalion and Provost Marshal Office participated in the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of the Special Olympics. The unit received the torch from runners with the Oceanside Police Department at the Camp Pendleton Main Gate, Calif., May 31st, 2017. SES Bn. Marines then relayed the torch and ran it 17 miles to the Orange County Sheriff’s Police Department in San Clemente.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528763
|VIRIN:
|170531-M-HU496-598
|Filename:
|DOD_104432437
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run, by LCpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT