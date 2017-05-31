(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    More than 30 Marines from the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's Security and Emergency Services Battalion and Provost Marshal Office participated in the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of the Special Olympics. The unit received the torch from runners with the Oceanside Police Department at the Camp Pendleton Main Gate, Calif., May 31st, 2017. SES Bn. Marines then relayed the torch and ran it 17 miles to the Orange County Sheriff’s Police Department in San Clemente.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528763
    VIRIN: 170531-M-HU496-598
    Filename: DOD_104432437
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run, by LCpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    NCIS
    USMC
    CID
    Marines
    MCI West
    Law Enforcement Torch Run 2017
    Oceanside PD
    Orange County Sheriff Dept.

