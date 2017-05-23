(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oscar and Golf Companies Conduct Final CFT

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Debra Rookus 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Battalion and Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct their final Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 23, 2017. The CFT is an annual requirement for Marines and a graduation requirement for recruits to complete recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Debra S. Rookus/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 19:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528759
    VIRIN: 170523-M-WH535-001
    Filename: DOD_104432418
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscar and Golf Companies Conduct Final CFT, by LCpl Debra Rookus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fireman's Carry
    Low crawl
    Ammo can lifts
    Maneuver under fire
    880 yard sprint

