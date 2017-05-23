Oscar and Golf Companies Conduct Final CFT

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528759" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Battalion and Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct their final Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 23, 2017. The CFT is an annual requirement for Marines and a graduation requirement for recruits to complete recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Debra S. Rookus/Released)