75th Anniversary of the Montford Point Marines Authorization

The Montford Point Marines were the first African American Marines to enter the Corps. Joining the ranks just after World War II, the Montford Point Marines persisted through segregation and discrimination.



This documentary was produced in 2012-2013 and released publicly for the first time June 2017.