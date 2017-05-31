(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75th Anniversary of the Montford Point Marines Authorization

    05.31.2017

    The Montford Point Marines were the first African American Marines to enter the Corps. Joining the ranks just after World War II, the Montford Point Marines persisted through segregation and discrimination.

    This documentary was produced in 2012-2013 and released publicly for the first time June 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528745
    VIRIN: 170531-M-XX999-001
    Filename: DOD_104432224
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of the Montford Point Marines Authorization, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Anniversary
    Montford Point Marines
    75th

