    Emerald Warrior 2017

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Emerald Warrior is an annual exercise that focuses on irregular warfare and hones special operations forces air and ground combat skills. The two-week exercise allows participants to execute advanced tactical scenarios and strengthen joint warfighting relationships for future deployments. It leverages lessons learned from past and current overseas contingency operations to provide trained and ready forces to combatant commanders.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 16:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528743
    VIRIN: 170311-F-AE229-5001
    PIN: 615608
    Filename: DOD_104432222
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Warrior 2017, by TSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAF

