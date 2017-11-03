Emerald Warrior 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Emerald Warrior is an annual exercise that focuses on irregular warfare and hones special operations forces air and ground combat skills. The two-week exercise allows participants to execute advanced tactical scenarios and strengthen joint warfighting relationships for future deployments. It leverages lessons learned from past and current overseas contingency operations to provide trained and ready forces to combatant commanders.