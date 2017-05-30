The Carentan community welcomed 65 Soldiers into their homes this year to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of D-day.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 17:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|528742
|VIRIN:
|170531-F-TA303-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104432209
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DDay73: Bon Appétit & Amis, by SSgt Ashley Corkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT