    DDay73: Bon Appétit & Amis

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    05.30.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Corkins  

    American Forces Network Europe

    The Carentan community welcomed 65 Soldiers into their homes this year to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of D-day.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 528742
    VIRIN: 170531-F-TA303-002
    Filename: DOD_104432209
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CARENTAN, FR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDay73: Bon Appétit & Amis, by SSgt Ashley Corkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    dinner
    friends
    France
    101st Airborne Division
    Normandy
    Allies
    partners
    WWII
    host
    Airborne
    VEDay
    D-Day
    Greatest Generation
    Carentan
    DDay73

