This video explains the concealed carry policy at Moody Air Force Base, GA.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528734
|VIRIN:
|170530-F-VC142-679
|Filename:
|DOD_104432114
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moody AFB Concealed Carry Policy, by SrA Kyle Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT