    Moody AFB Concealed Carry Policy

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Saunders 

    Moody Air Force Base

    This video explains the concealed carry policy at Moody Air Force Base, GA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528734
    VIRIN: 170530-F-VC142-679
    Filename: DOD_104432114
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody AFB Concealed Carry Policy, by SrA Kyle Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

