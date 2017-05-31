(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meet Gary Morris: U.S. Marine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    "You are brothers and sisters together. Regardless of what your race is or what you believe. You are brothers and sisters in combat. You take orders from whoever's in charge (...) When you join this Marine Corps you must remember that the person next to you might not smell like you, might not look like you, might not even talk like you. But you put your hand on the bible, it's god and country. You fight together. You die together."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528728
    VIRIN: 170531-M-WC922-198
    Filename: DOD_104431634
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Gary Morris: U.S. Marine, by LCpl Justin Bowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    I MHG
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group
    Pendleton Marines
    Gary Morris
    Meet Gary Morris

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT