"You are brothers and sisters together. Regardless of what your race is or what you believe. You are brothers and sisters in combat. You take orders from whoever's in charge (...) When you join this Marine Corps you must remember that the person next to you might not smell like you, might not look like you, might not even talk like you. But you put your hand on the bible, it's god and country. You fight together. You die together."
|05.31.2017
|05.31.2017 16:38
|Package
|528728
|170531-M-WC922-198
|DOD_104431634
|00:04:34
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|1
|1
|1
|0
This work, Meet Gary Morris: U.S. Marine, by LCpl Justin Bowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
