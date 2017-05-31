Meet Gary Morris: U.S. Marine

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528728" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"You are brothers and sisters together. Regardless of what your race is or what you believe. You are brothers and sisters in combat. You take orders from whoever's in charge (...) When you join this Marine Corps you must remember that the person next to you might not smell like you, might not look like you, might not even talk like you. But you put your hand on the bible, it's god and country. You fight together. You die together."