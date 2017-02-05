(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pápa Air Base, Hungary: Partner Airlift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNGARY

    05.02.2017

    Video by Andrew Breese 

    Airman Magazine   

    The Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW), which is part of the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) program – a multinational mission in Hungary that is the first non-NATO unit of its kind – that uses C-17 Globemaster IIIs to take cargo and equipment in support of military efforts throughout Europe and the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 15:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528727
    VIRIN: 170502-F-CR253-001
    Filename: DOD_104431330
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: HU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pápa Air Base, Hungary: Partner Airlift, by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hungary
    multinational
    Heavy Airlift Wing
    C-17 Globemaster
    cargo
    strategic Airlift Capability

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT