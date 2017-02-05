The Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW), which is part of the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) program – a multinational mission in Hungary that is the first non-NATO unit of its kind – that uses C-17 Globemaster IIIs to take cargo and equipment in support of military efforts throughout Europe and the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 15:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528727
|VIRIN:
|170502-F-CR253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104431330
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|HU
This work, Pápa Air Base, Hungary: Partner Airlift, by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
