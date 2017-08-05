(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interoperable Force

    NETHERLANDS

    05.08.2017

    Video by Andrew Breese 

    Airman Magazine   

    The 122nd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron participates in Frisian Flag 2017 at Leeuwarden AB, The Netherlands, one of the largest live-fly fighter exercises in Europe. The goal of the exercise is to strengthen inter-operability between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization air forces while honing their combat skills in a modern threat environment.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 14:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interoperable Force, by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Netherlands
    Europe
    inter-operability
    122nd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Leeuwarden
    North Atlantic Treaty
    Frisian Flag

