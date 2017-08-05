The 122nd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron participates in Frisian Flag 2017 at Leeuwarden AB, The Netherlands, one of the largest live-fly fighter exercises in Europe. The goal of the exercise is to strengthen inter-operability between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization air forces while honing their combat skills in a modern threat environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 14:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528726
|VIRIN:
|170508-F-CR253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104431284
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interoperable Force, by Andrew Breese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
