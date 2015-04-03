(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31 Days in PACAF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2015

    Video by Michael McCool 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This production highlights the airmen and mission throughout the Pacific Air Forces AOR.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2015
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528724
    VIRIN: 150304-F-F3230-0001
    PIN: 615267
    Filename: DOD_104430949
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Days in PACAF, by Michael McCool, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    Air Force
    31 Days

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT