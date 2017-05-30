170502-N-ZP059-002 SILVERDALE Wash., (May 30, 2017) – Ernest Schramm, a former Gunner’s Mate on the USS St. Lo (CVE-63), recounts the events that took place before, during and after the Battle of Leyte Gulf, including the sinking of the St. Lo by a Japanese kamikaze pilot. Schramm eventually got out of the Navy and later retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)
This work, Remembering Leyte Gulf, by PO2 Jacob G. Sisco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
