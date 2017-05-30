Remembering Leyte Gulf

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528722" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

170502-N-ZP059-002 SILVERDALE Wash., (May 30, 2017) – Ernest Schramm, a former Gunner’s Mate on the USS St. Lo (CVE-63), recounts the events that took place before, during and after the Battle of Leyte Gulf, including the sinking of the St. Lo by a Japanese kamikaze pilot. Schramm eventually got out of the Navy and later retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)