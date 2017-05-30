(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Remembering Leyte Gulf

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170502-N-ZP059-002 SILVERDALE Wash., (May 30, 2017) – Ernest Schramm, a former Gunner’s Mate on the USS St. Lo (CVE-63), recounts the events that took place before, during and after the Battle of Leyte Gulf, including the sinking of the St. Lo by a Japanese kamikaze pilot. Schramm eventually got out of the Navy and later retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528722
    VIRIN: 170502-N-ZP059-002
    Filename: DOD_104430860
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Leyte Gulf, by PO2 Jacob G. Sisco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Washington
    WWII
    USN
    Bangor
    Kitsap
    Battle of Leyte Gulf
    NPASE NW
    USS St. Lo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT