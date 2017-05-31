(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – May 31st, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-053117

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    55th COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/55CC

    U.S. EMBASSY TEL AVIV
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USETA

    86th AIRLIFT WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/86AW

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 11
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD11

    NATOCHANNEL
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NATOTV

    II MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/II-MEF

    USS BATAAN (LHD 5)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/LHD5

    7th MOBILE PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/7MPAD

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528720
    Filename: DOD_104430732
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – May 31st, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    President
    Airmen
    MEDEVAC
    Replenishment At Sea
    USS Bataan
    DVIDS
    Rescue
    USMC
    POTUS
    AAV
    Onslow Beach
    LHD 5
    Memorial Day
    CBRN
    Air Drops
    Air Force One
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    Drone
    Donald Trump
    Massing of the Colors
    DVIDSHUB
    Air Force 1
    Nordic Tank Challenge
    Trump
    42215204
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 053117
    Exercise Stolen Cerberus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT