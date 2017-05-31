(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard Visits PEO Soldier

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Ronald Lee 

    PEO Soldier

    A contingent of National Guard General Officers and Non Commissioned Officers visited Program Executive Soldier recently while attending a conference at the National Guard Bureau. PEO Soldiers supports the total Army force and the National Guard were treated the latest equipment heading their way.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Visits PEO Soldier, by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    PEO Soldier

