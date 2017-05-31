(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary Rex Tillerson camera spray with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State

    Secretary Rex Tillerson camera spray with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at the Department of State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528709
    Filename: DOD_104430298
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Department of State
    camera spray
    Rex Tillerson
    Nguyen Xuan Phuc
    Prime Minister of Vietnam
    Secretary Rex Tillerson

