Secretary Rex Tillerson camera spray with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc
DC, UNITED STATES
05.31.2017
Courtesy Video
Secretary Rex Tillerson camera spray with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528709
|Filename:
|DOD_104430298
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
LEAVE A COMMENT