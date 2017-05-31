(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WeareNATO - The Spanish “Lady Hawk”

    SPAIN

    05.31.2017

    Meet the men and women who work every day for NATO. From soldiers to scientists, cyber experts to civilian emergency responders, NATO members are committed to supporting and protecting each other.

    Nuria Gallego is a falconer and is in charge of the mascot of the 7th Airborne Light Infantry Brigade Galicia - a female hawk named Patriot.

