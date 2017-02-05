(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Atlantic Trident

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Peter Ising 

    Airman Magazine   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen partner with the Royal Air Force and the French Air Force for a second trilateral exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Atlantic Trident 2017, hosted by the 1st Fighter Wing, focuses on air operations in a highly contested operational environment through a variety of complex, simulated adversary scenarios. The goal of the exercise is to enhance interoperability through combined coalition aerial campaigns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528695
    VIRIN: 170502-D-AX270-002
    Filename: DOD_104430269
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Trident, by Peter Ising, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    f-15
    british
    ACC
    f-35
    airman magazine
    french
    fighters
    use
    rafale
    eurofighter
    Pete Ising
    atlantic trident 2017
    f-222

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT