FTG-15 Flight Test Video

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force's 30th Space Wing, the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, and U.S. Northern Command, successfully intercepts an intercontinental ballistic missile target during a test of the
Ground-based Midcourse Defense element of the nation's ballistic missile defense system, May 30, 2017. Visit https://www.mda.mil for more info.
|05.31.2017
|05.31.2017 12:21
|Briefings
