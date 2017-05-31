Service members deployed to Djibouti honor the fallen in a Memorial Day ceremony at the European Cemetery, where a lone American is buried.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 12:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|528675
|VIRIN:
|170531-N-QI228-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104430030
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: Memorial Day Service, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
