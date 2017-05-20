Bronze Cross Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony at Fort Eustis (JBLE), Virginia 20 May 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528665
|VIRIN:
|170520-F-OI973-963
|Filename:
|DOD_104429825
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bronze Cross Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony, by SSgt Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT