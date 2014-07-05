This production highlights local elementary school students utilizing Hill Air Force Base facilities for hands-on training in science, technology, engineering, and math areas of study, commonly known as stem. To use in recruitment of schools into our STEM programs.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528662
|VIRIN:
|140507-F-F3230-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104429822
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Starbase, by SSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
