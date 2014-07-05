(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Starbase

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2014

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This production highlights local elementary school students utilizing Hill Air Force Base facilities for hands-on training in science, technology, engineering, and math areas of study, commonly known as stem. To use in recruitment of schools into our STEM programs.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2014
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 12:01
    ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
    ENGINEERING
    MATH
    STEM
    TECHNOLOGY
    US AIR FORCE

