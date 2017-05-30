The first United Accord came to a conclusion with a closing ceremony held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Accra, Ghana May 30, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 11:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528660
|VIRIN:
|170530-A-MU611-983
|Filename:
|DOD_104429805
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, United Accord 2017 Closing Ceremony, by SSG Jeffery Sandstrum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT