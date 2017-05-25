CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Phased Maintenance

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528632" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew members from the 10th Mountain Division's 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum New York conduct 200 hours phase maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on May 25, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. (U.S. Army video by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond)