(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Phased Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.25.2017

    Video by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew members from the 10th Mountain Division's 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum New York conduct 200 hours phase maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on May 25, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. (U.S. Army video by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528632
    VIRIN: 170526-A-IY962-001
    Filename: DOD_104429567
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Phased Maintenance, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    eFP
    JMTC
    3ID
    Fort Rucker
    U.S. Army Europe
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    training
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    10th CAB
    12 CAB
    U.S. Army in Europe
    Training Support Activity Europe
    TSC Ansbach
    USAG Ansbach
    OAR
    Charles Rosemond
    NATO Allies
    Fort Drum New York
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT