    FTG-15 Flight Test Video

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Leah Garton 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force 30th Space Wing, the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense and U.S. Northern Command, today successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile target during a test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the nation's ballistic missile defense system. A ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and its exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision. Visit https://www.mda.mil for more info.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528615
    VIRIN: 170530-O-AO981-276
    Filename: DOD_104429262
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 859
    Downloads: 53
    High-Res. Downloads: 53
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTG-15 Flight Test Video, by Leah Garton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    missile test
    MDA
    missile defense agency
    ground-based midcourse defense
    missile defense
    flight test
    GMD
    ground-based interceptor
    GBI
    FTG-15

