The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force 30th Space Wing, the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense and U.S. Northern Command, today successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile target during a test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the nation's ballistic missile defense system. A ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and its exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision. Visit https://www.mda.mil for more info.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528615
|VIRIN:
|170530-O-AO981-276
|Filename:
|DOD_104429262
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|859
|Downloads:
|53
|High-Res. Downloads:
|53
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FTG-15 Flight Test Video, by Leah Garton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
