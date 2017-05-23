Ghana Armed Forces jungle warfare school instructors put U.S Army Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division through their paces at the Ghana Jungle Warfare School.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 10:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528611
|VIRIN:
|170523-A-MU611-066
|Filename:
|DOD_104429258
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|GH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, United Accord 2017, by SSG Jeffery Sandstrum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
