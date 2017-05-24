(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFE Band in Botswana

    BOTSWANA

    05.24.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Archiquette 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Music is an international language that lets you communicate across cultures. SSgt John Archiquette shows us how the USAFE band is bringing more than just the gift of music to children in Botswana.

