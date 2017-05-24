Music is an international language that lets you communicate across cultures. SSgt John Archiquette shows us how the USAFE band is bringing more than just the gift of music to children in Botswana.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 10:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|528605
|VIRIN:
|170524-F-JA715-239
|Filename:
|DOD_104429216
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|BW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE Band in Botswana, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
