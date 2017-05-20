USAFE Band in Botswana

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Music is an international language that lets you communicate across cultures. SSgt John Archiquette shows us how the USAFE band is bringing more than just the gift of music to children in Botswana.