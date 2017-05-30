Cpl. Alex Smith tells us about Fleet Week New York and what the Marines and Sailors did there.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 10:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528601
|VIRIN:
|170530-M-MG926-994
|Filename:
|DOD_104429110
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, May 30, 2017, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
