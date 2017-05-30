(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute, May 30, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Cpl. Warren Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Cpl. Alex Smith tells us about Fleet Week New York and what the Marines and Sailors did there.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528601
    VIRIN: 170530-M-MG926-994
    Filename: DOD_104429110
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, May 30, 2017, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    NFL
    Newscast
    USO
    NYC
    New york
    Habitat for humanity
    Fleet week
    golf
    Hard Rock
    Minute
    DMAMVMM
    DMAPROD
    Rock the Fleet

