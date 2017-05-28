(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Saber Strike Pier Offload

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VENTSPILS, VEN, LATVIA

    05.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anri Baril 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Active and Reserve Marines from Combat Logistics Regiment 45 and Combat Logistics Battalion 25 conduct Pier Offload Operations in the Ventspils Pier in Latvia as Saber Strike 17 continues. Exercise Saber Strike 17 is an annual combined-joint exercise conducted at various locations throughout the Baltic region and Poland. The combined training prepares allies and partners to respond more to regional crises and meet their own security needs by improving the security of borders and countering threats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528590
    VIRIN: 170528-A-SG547-957
    Filename: DOD_104428787
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: VENTSPILS, VEN, LV 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Strike Pier Offload, by SGT Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    US European Command
    USNS
    MARFORRES
    US Army Europe
    Navy
    AMPHIBIOUS
    Marines
    training
    USAREUR
    Latvia
    MARFOREUR
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MarineCorps
    MFR
    Ship to Shore
    Ready Forces
    Marine Forces Europe and Africa
    baltics
    SaberStrike
    Atlantic Resolve
    CLR-45
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    NATOsupport
    MFRSbS17
    SaberStrike17
    SendtheMarines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT