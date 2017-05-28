Saber Strike Pier Offload

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Active and Reserve Marines from Combat Logistics Regiment 45 and Combat Logistics Battalion 25 conduct Pier Offload Operations in the Ventspils Pier in Latvia as Saber Strike 17 continues. Exercise Saber Strike 17 is an annual combined-joint exercise conducted at various locations throughout the Baltic region and Poland. The combined training prepares allies and partners to respond more to regional crises and meet their own security needs by improving the security of borders and countering threats.