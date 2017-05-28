Active and Reserve Marines from Combat Logistics Regiment 45 and Combat Logistics Battalion 25 conduct Pier Offload Operations in the Ventspils Pier in Latvia as Saber Strike 17 continues. Exercise Saber Strike 17 is an annual combined-joint exercise conducted at various locations throughout the Baltic region and Poland. The combined training prepares allies and partners to respond more to regional crises and meet their own security needs by improving the security of borders and countering threats.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528590
|VIRIN:
|170528-A-SG547-957
|Filename:
|DOD_104428787
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|VENTSPILS, VEN, LV
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Saber Strike Pier Offload, by SGT Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
