457th CA BN conducts a Humanitarian Assessment of a Kindergarten

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, conduct a humanitarian assessment of the a completed humanitarian assistant project that renovated the Stejaru Kindergarten, in Stejaru, Romania, May 26, 2017. From May 22-26, U.S. soldiers assigned to Charlie Company traveled to different locations in Romania to assess the strategic and human impact of humanitarian assistance projects completed in the country. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)
