    457th CA BN conducts a Humanitarian Assessment of a Kindergarten

    STEJARU, ROMANIA

    05.31.2017

    Video by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, conduct a humanitarian assessment of the a completed humanitarian assistant project that renovated the Stejaru Kindergarten, in Stejaru, Romania, May 26, 2017. From May 22-26, U.S. soldiers assigned to Charlie Company traveled to different locations in Romania to assess the strategic and human impact of humanitarian assistance projects completed in the country. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017
    Location: STEJARU, RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 457th CA BN conducts a Humanitarian Assessment of a Kindergarten, by SPC Emily Houdershieldt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    u.s. army europe
    civil affairs
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    7th army
    tsae

