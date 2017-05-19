A C-130J Hercules aircrew with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron deliver cargo to an airfield in Somalia, May 19, 2017, in support of a Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa mission. CJTF-HOA promotes prosperity and security in East Africa by assisting partner nations with countering violent extremist organizations, fostering regional security cooperation, and by protecting U.S. personnel and facilities in its 10-country area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Beckley)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 08:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528572
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-US651-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_104428655
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS Cargo Movement, by SSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
