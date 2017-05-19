75th EAS Cargo Movement

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130J Hercules aircrew with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron deliver cargo to an airfield in Somalia, May 19, 2017, in support of a Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa mission. CJTF-HOA promotes prosperity and security in East Africa by assisting partner nations with countering violent extremist organizations, fostering regional security cooperation, and by protecting U.S. personnel and facilities in its 10-country area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Beckley)