(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    75th EAS Cargo Movement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laura Beckley 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A C-130J Hercules aircrew with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron deliver cargo to an airfield in Somalia, May 19, 2017, in support of a Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa mission. CJTF-HOA promotes prosperity and security in East Africa by assisting partner nations with countering violent extremist organizations, fostering regional security cooperation, and by protecting U.S. personnel and facilities in its 10-country area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Beckley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528572
    VIRIN: 170519-F-US651-5002
    Filename: DOD_104428655
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS Cargo Movement, by SSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    C-130J Hercules
    Air Force Combat Camera
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    75th AES

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT