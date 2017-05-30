Change of Responsibility Ceremony

1st Sgt. Antonio Cowan turns over the duties of First Sergeant of Echo Company 1-3 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion “TF Viper”, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, to 1st Sgt. Stephen Williams May 30, 2017 at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin)
