    Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.30.2017

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    1st Sgt. Antonio Cowan turns over the duties of First Sergeant of Echo Company 1-3 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion “TF Viper”, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, to 1st Sgt. Stephen Williams May 30, 2017 at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Echo Company
    12 CAB
    Katterbach Airfield
    1-3 ARB

