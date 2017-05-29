(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NIGER

    05.29.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor West 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen at Nigerien Air Base 201 in Niger have been raising awareness of the Wounded Airman Program one pedal at a time. With the initiation of the Wounded Airman Cycling Challenge, these Airmen use the month of May to raise awareness, as well as Air Base 201 morale.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just Keep Pedaling, by SrA Taylor West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

