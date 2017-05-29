(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Memorial Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    05.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Service members deployed to Djibouti honor the fallen in a Memorial Day ceremony at the European Cemetery, where a lone American is buried.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 05:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528561
    VIRIN: 170529-F-JE861-830
    Filename: DOD_104428278
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fallen Soldier
    Remember
    Memorial Day
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT