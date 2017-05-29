Service members deployed to Djibouti honor the fallen in a Memorial Day ceremony at the European Cemetery, where a lone American is buried.
This work, Memorial Day, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
