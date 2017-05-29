Dutch Marines in cooperation of MOVECON units load their equipment on trains in the Netherlands bound for Romania. The Marines are part of the NATO VJTF and will conduct in the exercise NOBLE JUMP 2017.
Video by Jasper Verolme
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 06:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528560
|VIRIN:
|170529-F-TA811-061
|Filename:
|DOD_104428277
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Noble Jump 17 - Netherlands Troops Loading Trains for Noble Jump 17, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
