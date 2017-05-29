(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Noble Jump 17 - Netherlands Troops Loading Trains for Noble Jump 17

    NETHERLANDS

    05.29.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples

    Dutch Marines in cooperation of MOVECON units load their equipment on trains in the Netherlands bound for Romania. The Marines are part of the NATO VJTF and will conduct in the exercise NOBLE JUMP 2017.

    Video by Jasper Verolme

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 06:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528560
    VIRIN: 170529-F-TA811-061
    Filename: DOD_104428277
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Jump 17 - Netherlands Troops Loading Trains for Noble Jump 17, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    The Netherlands
    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    ExerciseNobleJump17

