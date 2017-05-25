(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fallen, Not Forgotten

    NIGER

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor West 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen at Nigerien Air Base 201 in Niger, take part in Police Week to remember fallen Security Forces members. These events are also meant to commemorate all Police forces in the civilian and government sectors, as well as the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 04:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528555
    VIRIN: 170525-F-WA182-926
    Filename: DOD_104428248
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: NE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen, Not Forgotten, by SrA Taylor West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

