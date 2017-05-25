Airmen at Nigerien Air Base 201 in Niger, take part in Police Week to remember fallen Security Forces members. These events are also meant to commemorate all Police forces in the civilian and government sectors, as well as the Department of Defense.
Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 04:45
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528555
|VIRIN:
|170525-F-WA182-926
|Filename:
|DOD_104428248
|Length:
|00:01:14
Location:
|NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fallen, Not Forgotten, by SrA Taylor West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
