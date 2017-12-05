(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Decision Day B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2017

    Video by Chuck Gill 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Osan American High School aims to inspire and prepare all of its students for the next step in their lives. Heatherly Shepherd takes us to the Osan American High School auditorium where teachers have arranged a special celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 23:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528523
    VIRIN: 170512-A-ZS680-133
    Filename: DOD_104425717
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decision Day B-Roll, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FAMILIES
    COLLEGE
    STUDENTS
    OSAN AMERICAN HIGH SCHOOL
    HIGHER EDUCATION
    DECISION DAY
    REACH HIGHER

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT