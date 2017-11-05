The U.S. military has a long-standing promise to leave no service member behind in times of war or conflict. Senior Airman Chris Duckworth travels to Yanggu, Korea where a team of men and women are hard at work to keep that promise...
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 23:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528520
|VIRIN:
|170511-F-PE925-967
|Filename:
|DOD_104425714
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|YANGGU, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fulfilling our Nation's Promise, by SrA Christopher Duckworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
