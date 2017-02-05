Typhoon season is coming and there are many steps to take in order to prepare your home for the wind and rain.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 20:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528511
|VIRIN:
|170502-M-MT620-029
|Filename:
|DOD_104425495
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Typhoon Season Secure Your Home, by LCpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT