(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Proud to be Chamorro

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USAG YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2017

    Video by Chuck Gill 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    SSG Haoting Lee talks about representing her ethnicity in the U.S. Army during the Asian American/Pacific Islander history month observance on U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528508
    VIRIN: 170527-A-ZS680-584
    Filename: DOD_104425492
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: USAG YONGSAN, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proud to be Chamorro, by Chuck Gill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    OBSERVANCE
    USFK
    USAG YONGSAN
    MAIN POST CLUB
    106TH MEDICAL DETACHMENT
    SGT RICKY PEREZ
    2017 ASIAN AMERICAN/PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT