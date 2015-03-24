This program provides an overview of u.s. southern command-sponsored, joint foreign military interaction/humanitarian exercise. As part of New Horizons Exercise Program, troops specializing in engineering, construction and health care provided needed services to communities while receiving valuable deployment training and building important relationships with partner nations. Brief U.S. and foreign military and dignitaries on USSOUTCHOM sponsored exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528479
|VIRIN:
|150324-F-F3569-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104424092
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Horizons Belize 2014, by Lester Finuf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
