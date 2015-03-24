(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Horizons Belize 2014

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2015

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    This program provides an overview of u.s. southern command-sponsored, joint foreign military interaction/humanitarian exercise. As part of New Horizons Exercise Program, troops specializing in engineering, construction and health care provided needed services to communities while receiving valuable deployment training and building important relationships with partner nations. Brief U.S. and foreign military and dignitaries on USSOUTCHOM sponsored exercise.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Horizons Belize 2014, by Lester Finuf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Belize
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    US Air Force
    New Horizons

