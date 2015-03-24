New Horizons Belize 2014

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This program provides an overview of u.s. southern command-sponsored, joint foreign military interaction/humanitarian exercise. As part of New Horizons Exercise Program, troops specializing in engineering, construction and health care provided needed services to communities while receiving valuable deployment training and building important relationships with partner nations. Brief U.S. and foreign military and dignitaries on USSOUTCHOM sponsored exercise.