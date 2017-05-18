U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System supports Mosul operations

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Qayyarah, Iraq – Video of U.S. Army Soldiers, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, and assigned to 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, firing the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, May 19, 2017. CJTF-OIR leverages the full effects of the Coalition’s capabilities in a cohesive campaign. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)