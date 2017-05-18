(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System supports Mosul operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    05.18.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Qayyarah, Iraq – Video of U.S. Army Soldiers, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, and assigned to 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, firing the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, May 19, 2017. CJTF-OIR leverages the full effects of the Coalition’s capabilities in a cohesive campaign. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528475
    VIRIN: 170518-A-BY260-606
    Filename: DOD_104424043
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System supports Mosul operations, by SSG Heidi McClintock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    deployed
    Paratroopers
    advise and assist
    rocket
    himars
    falcon brigade
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    artillery
    1st Infantry Division
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    CJFLCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT