(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    United Accord 2017 FTX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GHANA

    05.29.2017

    Video by Spc. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    U.S. Army Africa

    1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee" American and Ghanaian military work together during the field training exercise. The FTX was part of the overall exercise, United Accord 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528471
    VIRIN: 170527-A-GG011-0001
    Filename: DOD_104423652
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: GH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Accord 2017 FTX, by SPC Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    UnitedAccord2017 UnitedAccord17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT