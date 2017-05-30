(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – May 30th, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-053017

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JBERPA

    U.S. COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGHQ

    335th SIGNAL COMMAND (THEATER)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/335SCT

    100th AIR REFUELING WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/100ARWPA

    DEFENSE MEDIA ACTIVITY – MARINES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DMA-M

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ANC

    U.S. NAVY BAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USN-B

    OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/OCJCS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528462
    Filename: DOD_104423535
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – May 30th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Airmen
    DVIDS
    USMC
    Wreath
    Honor
    Fallen
    Memorial Day
    Observance
    Veterans
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Flags
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Arlington
    Marines
    American Flag
    Concert
    Army
    Flag
    The Commandant
    Arlington National Cemetry
    DVIDSHUB
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 053017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT