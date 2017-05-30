Sailors from Fleet Activities Yokosuka come together to honor fallen service members during a community relations project at Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 13:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|528456
|VIRIN:
|170530-N-QI228-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104423529
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: CFAY Cemetery COMREL, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT