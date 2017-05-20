U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Paratroopers Meet with Iraqi Air Force Leadership

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq – Video of U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, meeting with their Iraqi air force counterparts during a key leader engagement at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, May 20, 2017. The U.S. Air Force Airmen, attached to the 370th Air Expeditionary Group, enable the Iraqi air force through advising and assisting with air mobility operations. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. Paratroopers enable the Iraqi security force partners through their advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)