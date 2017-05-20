(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Paratroopers Meet with Iraqi Air Force Leadership

    IRAQ

    05.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq – Video of U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, meeting with their Iraqi air force counterparts during a key leader engagement at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, May 20, 2017. The U.S. Air Force Airmen, attached to the 370th Air Expeditionary Group, enable the Iraqi air force through advising and assisting with air mobility operations. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. Paratroopers enable the Iraqi security force partners through their advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528435
    VIRIN: 170520-Z-BY260-508
    Filename: DOD_104423232
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Paratroopers Meet with Iraqi Air Force Leadership, by SSG Heidi McClintock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

