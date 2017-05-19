U.S. Air Force Airmen Work Together with Iraqi Air Force

Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq – Video of U.S. Air Force Airmen, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, conducting a sweep of the airfield with their Iraqi air force counterparts to remove objects, such as debris or rocks that could damage landing aircraft, at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, May 19, 2017. The U.S. Air Force Airmen, attached to the 370th Air Expeditionary Group, enable the Iraqi air force through advising and assisting with air mobility operations. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)
