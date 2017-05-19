(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Airmen Work Together with Iraqi Air Force

    IRAQ

    05.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq – Video of U.S. Air Force Airmen, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, conducting a sweep of the airfield with their Iraqi air force counterparts to remove objects, such as debris or rocks that could damage landing aircraft, at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, May 19, 2017. The U.S. Air Force Airmen, attached to the 370th Air Expeditionary Group, enable the Iraqi air force through advising and assisting with air mobility operations. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen Work Together with Iraqi Air Force, by SSG Heidi McClintock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Deployed
    advise and assist
    Air Force
    Iraq
    CJFLCC
    CJFT-OIR
    370th Group

    • LEAVE A COMMENT